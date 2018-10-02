Pritzker to repay tax breaks after IG's report calls toilet removal 'scheme to defraud'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --A new poll in the Illinois governor's race shows JB Pritzker with a sizeable lead over incumbent Bruce Rauner just five weeks before the election. But it comes as Pritzker is battling new fraud accusations by the Cook County Inspector General, which are now being reviewed by county prosecutors.
"Go read the report, and the only conclusion you can draw is JB Pritzker, the democratic nominee for governor in this state has committed a crime and this needs to be investigated," said Pat Brady, Former Illinois GOP Chairman, who is also a former federal prosecutor.
Standing outside JB Pritzker's Gold Coast mansion, with blown up toilets and sections of the inspector general's report propped on a stand, Brady sought to turn the toiletgate thorn in JB Pritzker's side, into a renewed campaign issue for Bruce Rauner.
"Mail fraud, perjury, conspiracy, those are at least five year felonies, $330,000 amount for the sentencing guidelines calculation, I'm guessing it's in the mid-48 month range," Brady said.
Pritzker's campaign called the 33-page report by Cook County Inspector General Patrick Blanchard a politically leaked report. Blanchard is a democrat, and his office denied they were the source of the leak.
The report detailed how Pritzker, his wife and others removed toilets from the home, then claimed it was uninhabitable. They sought and got property tax reductions totaling $330,000.
The Democratic nominee for Illinois governor says he will repay the Cook County treasurer more than $330,000 worth of property-tax breaks he received in what an investigator called a "scheme to defraud" taxpayers.
The Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday that campaign officials for J.B. Pritzker say the billionaire will repay the county by the end of next week. He will pay nearly $133,000 for refunds for 2012, 2013 and 2014. He will also pay nearly $199,000 for additional tax savings for 2015 and 2016.
Pritzker explained it this way Monday night:
"We sought a reassessment like other people do, we went through the process that other people do, and there are clearly flaws in the system that people go through, but we sought it with all the rules in place, we knew what the rules were, we followed the rules."
Without admitting any guilt, Pritzker's campaign said he will repay the money from the tax break.
Rauner campaign spokesman Will Allison responded saying, "A bank robber who gives the money back is still a bank robber. Pritzker's offer to pay back the money he conned out of Illinois taxpayers is nothing less than an admission of guilt that he committed fraud."
All these developments come as a new poll conducted by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, September 24 to 29, has Pritzker leading Rauner 49 to 27 percent.
Rauner's campaign is hoping the inspector general's report will turn the tide in his favor.
"I think when people understand that when there's two sets of rules, there's a rule for an Astor street billionaire where he can save himself 330-thousand dollars which is chump change to him, and the rest of us have to pick up the tab, I think that's what a lot of people are upset about in this state, that there's two sets of rules," Brady said.
The Chicago Sun-Times first reported on Monday that Cook County Inspector General Patrick Blanchard alleges in a report that Pritzker family members and an associate made "false representations" in sworn affidavits about the condition of a Chicago mansion the Pritzkers own. The report says the candidate's wife M.K. Pritzker asked contractors to remove toilets so it could be deemed "uninhabitable" before a property-value reassessment.
The inspector general for Cook County says that Democratic governor candidate JB Pritzker engaged in a "scheme to defraud" taxpayers to get $330,000 in property tax breaks on a Chicago mansion.
Blanchard says there were "false representations" made to the Cook County Assessor's office to get the tax breaks.
While the Cook County State's attorney's office said they will review the inspector general's report, the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago had no comment.
Wednesday, candidates in the race for governor face off in a live debate here on ABC7. It starts at 6 p.m. and will be moderated by Alan Krashesky.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.