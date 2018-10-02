POLITICS

J.B. Pritzker's toilet removal a 'scheme to defraud,' inspector general's report says

Democratic candidate for governor of Illinois J.B. Pritzker is responding to a report by the Cook County inspector general that he defrauded taxpayers.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
The inspector general for Cook County says that Democratic governor candidate J.B. Pritzker engaged in a "scheme to defraud" taxpayers to get $330,000 in property tax breaks on a Chicago mansion.

Patrick Blanchard's findings involved the Pritzkers removing toilets in a Gold Coast mansion to have it deemed uninhabitable. The confidential report was first disclosed by the Chicago Sun-Times Monday.

Blanchard says there were "false representations" made to the Cook County Assessor's office to get the tax breaks.

He recommends that the county recover the money from the billionaire. Pritzker says he will "follow whatever the recommendations" are.

Pritzker faces Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in the November election.

A spokesperson for Pritzker's campaign says that the property was purchased with plans to renovate. The spokesperson also blames politics for the report, saying, "In the heat of a campaign season, an internal investigation was somehow initiated on a years old property reassessment."

Rauner campaign spokesman Will Allison says it shows "J.B. Pritzker is a fraud."

Wednesday, candidates in the race for governor face off in a live debate here on ABC7. It starts at 6 p.m. and will be moderated by Alan Krashesky.
