Profiles compiled by Chicago police of those speaking to disciplinary panel

CHICAGO -- Chicago police for years compiled profiles on everyone who spoke at public meetings of the city's police disciplinary panel.
The Chicago Tribune reports the profiles of activists, police union officials and even relatives of an innocent woman killed in a high-profile police shooting were compiled in a process that included running criminal background checks and internet searches.
According to the Tribune, documents show the police department gathered details on about 60 people in advance of their speaking at monthly meetings of the Chicago Police Board since at least January 2018. The newspaper cites a police spokesman in reporting the background checks go back to at least 2013.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she had been unaware of the practice when she chaired the Police Board. She told the Tribune that she has ordered an immediate stop to the practice.
Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the practice has ended.
Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi released a statement saying, "Since at least 2013, the Chicago Police Department has been producing background briefings for individuals participating in public and agency meetings. These profiles are compiled through public records and internet searches for the purpose of providing a brief summary on individuals' history and interactions with the Chicago Police Department so that we could better address pertinent issues of concern.
"Profile information typically included a publicly available criminal history snapshot, numbers of arrests, notable social media activity, public articles and comments.
"Tangentially, as part of the ongoing transition with Mayor Lightfoot, this practice recently became the focus of interagency collaboration discussions with the Chicago Police Board and the incoming Lightfoot administration. Upon learning of this practice, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has directed that the police department will no longer produce these background documents as the practice is inconsistent with her views and values on individuals' rights to personal privacy."
WLS-TV contributed to this report
