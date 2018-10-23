POLITICS

Prosecutor plans announcement on investigation of Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill

A special prosecutor has been investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill will make an announcement Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS --
A special prosecutor who helped investigate allegations that Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill drunkenly groped a lawmaker and three legislative staffers is planning an announcement on that investigation.

Fort Wayne attorney Daniel Sigler has scheduled a Tuesday morning news conference in Indianapolis.

A Marion County judge appointed Sigler in July to review the state inspector general's eventual findings of the allegations against Hill and to determine whether the Republican officeholder should face criminal charges.

A confidential legislative memo leaked to the media alleges Hill groped the four women in Indianapolis during a March party that marked the end of the legislative session. Three of the women later went public.

Hill has denied the allegations and rejected calls to resign from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and legislative leaders.
