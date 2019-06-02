Politics

Protester jumps on stage, snatches microphone from Senator Kamala Harris during debate

SAN FRANCISCO -- A protester jumped on stage and tried to take over a MoveOn.org debate with California Senator Kamala Harris Saturday afternoon.

The forum hosts intervened as the man made his way towards the Senator, then took her microphone.

She stepped off stage as the man was grabbed by security and escorted away.

There's no word yet on who he was, but in the video you can see he was wearing a press badge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprotestkamala harrisdebatedemocratsu.s. & worldsecurity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Severe storms move through area Saturday
Rash of weekend violence in Chicago
Powerball drawing Saturday for $350M jackpot
CPD officer remembered by family, colleagues 10 years after death
Ocasio-Cortez bartends in Queens to push for minimum wage hike
Chicago crime down through May compared to 2018: police
Virginia Beach shooting: City identifies 12 people killed
Show More
Baffling break-in: Was Wi-Fi to home security system jammed?
Woman says birth control caused stroke
Crooks are running a new Social Security scam to get your money
'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates $10k to education charity
Justice Dept. preparing antitrust probe of Google: Reports
More TOP STORIES News