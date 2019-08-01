2020 presidential election

Cory Booker interrupted by 'Fire Pantaleo' protesters at beginning of Democratic debate

DETROIT -- Protesters interrupted Sen. Cory Booker as he delivered his opening remarks during Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate in Detroit.

The protesters were shouting "Fire Pantaleo!" to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, demanding he fire Daniel Pantaleo, the police officer accused of using a fatal chokehold on Eric Garner five years ago.

This month marked the five-year anniversary of Garner's death.

Pantaleo, who is white, placed Garner, who is black, in what prosecutors said was effectively a chokehold after Garner refused to be handcuffed during an arrest over the selling of loose, untaxed cigarettes.

Chokeholds are banned under police policy. Pantaleo maintained he used a legal takedown maneuver called the "seat belt."

Booker stopped speaking while the demonstrators were presumably escorted out of the room and resumed his remarks afterward.

Booker said: "We have serious problems in America. We have deep wounds and seriously deeply rooted challenges. We desperately need to heal as a nation and move forward because we know in this country our fates are united, that we have a common destiny. The call of this election is the call to unite and common cause and common purpose."

A different set of demonstrators later interrupted former Vice President Joe Biden as he discussed immigration reform and border security.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscory bookerdebatepresidential racepresidential debatedemocrats2020 presidential electioneric garner
RELATED
Democrats squabble over health care in 2nd night of debate
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Democrats squabble over health care in 2nd night of debate
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
Democratic debate: List of candidates who made it in
Debates: Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over 'Medicare for All'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Son stabbed mother to death with sword at Park Ridge home
2 officers injured in crash involving police car on South Side
Man who recently lost stepson to gun violence killed in Maywood double shooting
Dillinger kin claims notorious outlaw may not have been killed in Chicago
Living legends of Chicago gospel
Judge dismisses motions by Jussie Smollett's attorneys
Wheaton couple charged, wife pleads guilty to stealing charity funds
Show More
Lollapalooza final preparations underway, festival starts Thursday morning
CTA to begin work on Red-Purple Bypass in September
Gov. Pritzker signs bill barring employers from asking job applicants previous pay
Woman says she punched carjacker, who crashed into Loop CTA entrance
Rohingya Muslim refugees celebrate right to marriage in Skokie ceremony
More TOP STORIES News