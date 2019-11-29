ban

Munster bans public vaping, smoking in Northwest Indiana town

MUNSTER, Ind. -- A northwestern Indiana town has banned all tobacco and vaping products from public spaces and facilities in what a backer hails as one of the most comprehensive in the state.

The Munster council this month approved then ordinance that bans the smoking of all tobacco products including electronic cigarettes within 15 feet of a public space or entrance to a public facility in Munster. The Northwest Indiana Times reports a first-time offense will be written up, a second violation will result in a $200 fine and ensuing violations carry fines that escalate to $1,500 for five within a calendar year.

Irene Boone Phillips of the Lake County Tobacco Prevention Coalition says it's "one of the most comprehensive local smoke-free air ordinances that has passed in the state in Indiana."
