Politics

Puerto Rico high court overturns Pedro Pierluisi as governor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico's Supreme Court has overturned the swearing in of Pedro Pierluisi as the island's governor less than a week ago, clearing the way for Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez to take up the post after weeks of turmoil.

Wednesday's decision cannot be appealed. But it is expected to unleash new demonstrations because many Puerto Ricans have said they don't want her as governor.

Pierluisi was appointed secretary of state by then-Gov. Ricardo Rosselló while legislators were in recess, and only the House approved his nomination. Pierluisi was then sworn in as governor Friday after Rosselló formally resigned in response to angry street protests.



Puerto Rico's Senate sued to challenge Pierluisi's legitimacy as governor, arguing that its approval was also necessary. The Supreme Court judges ruled in favor of the Senate.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Puerto Ricans gather for largest protest yet to oust Gov. Ricardo Rossello
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsscandalgovernoru.s. & worldpuerto rico
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in fatal shooting of NU PhD student in Rogers Park
Family of U of I scholar Yingying Zhang speaks on efforts to find her remains
Cyntoia Brown free after being in prison since she was 16
Jayme Closs' Wis. house torn down
Ivanka Trump tweets inaccurate info about Chicago violence, Lightfoot hits back
Cook County sheriff's officer charged in fatal Niles crash
Travel warning: Impostor airline, hotel booking sites
Show More
USA Today HQ evacuated after mistaken report of man with weapon
Off-duty CPD officer fires shots at suspect in South Chicago
Octopus attacks woman in face while she posed for photo
'Home Alone' and more films to get Disney+ reboots
Pa. mother charged in son's sippy cup death sentenced to prison
More TOP STORIES News