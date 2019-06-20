Questions remain after FBI raids Alderman Carrie Austin's 34th Ward office

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Questions remain a day after the FBI raided the office of longtime 34th Ward Alderman Carrie Austin.Alderman Austin's office in Roseland was the target of a federal raid hours after a summer anti-violence announcement alongside Mayor Lori Lightfoot Wednesday."I have no reason to believe that she was aware of the search warrant that was executed at her ward offices and we were together this morning," Mayor Lightfoot said.Not long after that, plain clothed FBI agents descended on Austin's office at 111th Street and Normal Avenue and began carrying out boxes. The alderman's home is just across the street, and a neighbor said none of this seemed normal."I said, 'You look very official, what is going on here?' and he said, 'We were fixing the pipes.' I said, 'You're pulling the my leg' and he said, 'We are fixing the pipes,'" said neighbor Donyetta Jenkins.Alderman Austin has not yet commented on the raid and it is not known why the FBI conducted the raid.Last month, longtime Alderman Ed Burke was indicted on more corruption charges after his office was raided late last year. Alderman Danny Solis cooperated with the feds and then resigned his seat."The fact that Danny Solis wore a wire for two years, I have no reason to know or believe that these things are connected," Mayor Lightfoot said.Mayor Lightfoot said she will be watching the developments closely.Austin was the longtime chairman of the powerful budget committee until Lightfoot stripped her of her chairmanship. The alderman's former opponent in the last election was not surprised by the day's developments."They raided Burke's office and it resulted in charges and we are just waiting," said Preston Brown Jr. "The Feds don't come raid your office for no reason. I'm sure they've got something and something will stick."No federal charges have been filed against Alderman Austin yet.Austin has served as 34th Ward alderman since 1994. While some are not shocked about the raid, other Roseland residents said she has been a good alderman."Got to keep an open mind, that is what I'm thinking, I think she is a good alderman, she is good for the community," said Kevin Madison, 34th Ward resident. "I wouldn't think nothing like that for her, but who know what politics do right."