WATCH LIVE: Rahm Emanuel leaves City Hall on last day as Chicago mayor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will walk out of his fifth-floor office at City Hall for the last time Friday, as he wraps up his final business day.On Monday, Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot will be inaugurated as the city's next mayor.Emanuel is not expected to stop and talk as he heads out, but employees and department heads will likely see him out. Employees are expected to be here as he leaves and department heads will be walking out with him. His staff said this will be an emotional moment for Emanuel as he wraps up his eight years of leading the city.Earlier this week, I talked with the mayor about his decision not to run for a third term."I was dead tired. Being mayor is not a part-time job. There is no Fourth of July holiday. I knew I didn't have four years in the gas tank," Emanuel said.I met Emanuel down at the Chicago Riverwalk to talk about the things he's most proud of, and some things that have been challenging for him.At the end of our conversation, he talked about one of his biggest regrets. He said he wishes the city could have had a broader conversation about the importance of faith and family."Our kids need our structure in their lives. I say this is a father and I've seen it with young men and women to come into our office and we talk," Emanuel said. "They need a structure. Too often - because, talk about something getting polarized - we don't engage in a conversation that impacts safety, security and respect for the law."Eight years ago, when Mayor Richard M. Daley left City Hall after 22 years in office, throngs of people gathered to say goodbye to him, in what was an emotional moment for many.There was no official schedule for the mayor on Friday, but he did stop by a police station to thank officers. He also went by a high school; education has been a very important issue for Emanuel. He may stop by a going-away party for his transportation commissioner Friday night.