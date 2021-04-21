Politics

Chicago City Council meets in-person as rally calls for police reforms

By
Rally for police reform held outside Chicago City Council meeting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Around 100 people rallied outside the Thompson Center Wednesday morning to call for police reforms as the Chicago City Council met nearby in-person for the first time in a year.

"I'm a message directly to the Chicago Police department, we are not afraid, we are not afraid of you," said 25th Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez.

The group is fighting for police reform, and an ordinance they call the "Empowering Communities for Public Safety."

Around 100 people rallied in the Loop calling for police reforms one day after a former police officer was convicted in the death of George Floyd.



Using momentum from Tuesday's guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin, the group is pushing for accountability and community policing. They say residents should be in charge of protecting their neighborhoods and not police.

"They cannot just play political games with Black and Brown people. We are demanding systemic change in this city," Kobi Guillory of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

Actor and activist Danny Glover flew into Chicago and joined the group to rally behind their cause.

"Chicago is a great city. It stands right in the shadow in some important moments right here in this country's history," Glover.

Other notable guests included Berkley, California's former mayor Gus Newport, and former inmate Gerald Reed, who was recently released from prison after Governor JB Pritzker commuted his sentence.

After the rally at the Thompson Center, the group marched around City Hall, trying to get the attention of Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the aldermen meeting for City Council, which is in-person for the first time in a year.

Several items of note are on the meeting agenda.

First, a big change for tow truck operators. If passed, an ordinance will require a $250 license for every truck used and licensing for where towed vehicles are stored. This is aimed at cutting down rogue tow drivers overcharging drivers and damaging vehicles.

Another item is fining employers for not letting workers take time off to get the COVID-19 vaccine. That fine is up to $5,000.

There is a proposal to rename a Southwest Side street "Guadalupe and Maria Lopez Way" for the couple that died of COVID, Guadalupe was a long-time beloved 911 dispatcher for the city.

And some good news for canceled parades. If passed, groups may reclaim dates to hold their events and start planning.
