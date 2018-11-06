KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --Republican incumbent Randy Hultgren has conceded to Democratic challenger Lauren Underwood in the congressional race in Illinois' 14th District.
The sprawling district in the Chicago suburbs has not been particularly competitive this decade since Hultgren won it in 2010.
But facing a challenger who epitomizes a new force of opposition to President Trump -- college-educated minority women -- Hultgren finds himself in a battle, and he has his supporters.
"I disagree with the other candidate's positions on just about everything," voter John Peshia said.
The lines were not long, but the voting was steady in rural schools and Oswego Village Hall, a diverse cross section of Americans exercising their franchise.
Hultgren's opponent is former Obama administration official Lauren Underwood, a nurse who worked in policy at the Health and Human Services Department. Underwood held a slight lead in late polls heading into Election Day, according to ABC News partner fivethirtyeight.com.
"It's a real honor to be able to step forward to represent my community and carry forward their voices to Congress and I hope to earn the support of the voters," Underwood said.
Hultgren's campaign said he voted weeks ago as part of early voting and was not available Tuesday afternoon.
Republican efforts to roll back Obamacare figured prominently as issues in the Illinois 14th. On Monday, Hultgren said Underwood misrepresented her clinical nursing credentials in a campaign ad.
On Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted his total endorsement of the incumbent, saying he was doing a great job.
Congressman Randy Hultgren (R) of Illinois is doing a great job. Get out and Vote for Randy - Total Endorsement!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2018
"I think after the last election, a lot of people started to understand why it's important to vote and why they need their voices to be heard," voter Robert Espinosa said.