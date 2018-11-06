ELECTION 2018

Randy Hultgren concedes to Lauren Underwood in Illinois 14th District

EMBED </>More Videos

Facing a challenger who epitomizes a new force of opposition to President Trump -- college-educated minority women -- Randy Hultgren finds himself in a battle, and he has his suppo

By
KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --
Republican incumbent Randy Hultgren has conceded to Democratic challenger Lauren Underwood in the congressional race in Illinois' 14th District.

The sprawling district in the Chicago suburbs has not been particularly competitive this decade since Hultgren won it in 2010.

But facing a challenger who epitomizes a new force of opposition to President Trump -- college-educated minority women -- Hultgren finds himself in a battle, and he has his supporters.

"I disagree with the other candidate's positions on just about everything," voter John Peshia said.

The lines were not long, but the voting was steady in rural schools and Oswego Village Hall, a diverse cross section of Americans exercising their franchise.

Hultgren's opponent is former Obama administration official Lauren Underwood, a nurse who worked in policy at the Health and Human Services Department. Underwood held a slight lead in late polls heading into Election Day, according to ABC News partner fivethirtyeight.com.

EMBED More News Videos

Facing a challenger who epitomizes a new force of opposition to President Trump -- college-educated minority women -- Randy Hultgren finds himself in a battle, and he has his suppo



"It's a real honor to be able to step forward to represent my community and carry forward their voices to Congress and I hope to earn the support of the voters," Underwood said.

Hultgren's campaign said he voted weeks ago as part of early voting and was not available Tuesday afternoon.

Republican efforts to roll back Obamacare figured prominently as issues in the Illinois 14th. On Monday, Hultgren said Underwood misrepresented her clinical nursing credentials in a campaign ad.

On Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted his total endorsement of the incumbent, saying he was doing a great job.



"I think after the last election, a lot of people started to understand why it's important to vote and why they need their voices to be heard," voter Robert Espinosa said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticscongressional raceelection 2018McHenry CountyKendall CountyKane CountyDeKalb CountyDuPage CountyWill County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ELECTION 2018
Gretchen Whitmer scores big victory, winning open governor's seat in Michigan
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
Erika Harold concedes to Kwame Raoul in Illinois attorney general race
Election 2018: Results, coverage for Illinois, midterm vote
More election 2018
POLITICS
Gretchen Whitmer scores big victory, winning open governor's seat in Michigan
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
Erika Harold concedes to Kwame Raoul in Illinois attorney general race
Election 2018: Results, coverage for Illinois, midterm vote
More Politics
Top Stories
J.B. Pritzker wins Illinois governor race
Election 2018: Results, coverage for Illinois, midterm vote
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Erika Harold concedes to Kwame Raoul in Illinois attorney general race
Rep. Dan Lipinski retains House seat, defeating Holocaust denier Art Jones
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
Andrew Gillum concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida gov race
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
Show More
Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia wins IL District 4 House seat, replacing Luis Gutierrez
Election Day 2018: Voter turnout surges across Chicago area
Susana Mendoza re-elected as Illinois Comptroller
ABC News projects Menendez to win re-election in New Jersey
More News