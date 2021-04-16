Politics

Raul Castro confirms he's resigning, ending long era in Cuba

(AP Photo/Yamil Lage, File)

HAVANA -- Raul Castro said Friday he is resigning as head of Cuba's Communist Party, ending an era of formal leadership by he and his brother Fidel Castro that began with the 1959 revolution.

Castro made the announcement Friday in a speech at the opening of the Eighth congress of the ruling party, the only one allowed on the island.

Castro didn't say who he would endorse as his successor as first secretary-general of the Communist Party, but he previously has indicated that he favors yielding control to Miguel Diaz-Canel, who succeeded him as president in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslatinolatinafidel castrou.s. & worldcuba
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released by COPA
Protests call for justice after video released of Adam Toledo shooting
FedEx shooting: Police ID killer in rampage as 19-year-old man
Woman set on fire, critically hurt in South Deering: CPD
Mother of boy, 12, killed in 1992 by Chicago cop speaks out following fatal police shooting of Adam Toledo
Grand jury in Daniel Prude death votes to clear 3 cops
IL reports 3,866 new COVID cases, 21 deaths
Show More
IL early childhood education, child care access can expand thanks to federal aid: Pritzker
EXPLAINER: Can officers stop drivers for air fresheners?
Laquan McDonald's family reacts to release of Adam Toledo shooting video
Girl, 17, fatally shot in Little Village
Daunte Wright's family demands more severe charges for Kim Potter
More TOP STORIES News