POLITICS

Rauner under pressure to support Equal Rights Amendment

EMBED </>More Videos

Standing with a host of supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment, J.B. Pritzker put Governor Bruce Rauner on the spot. (WLS)

By
Standing with a host of supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment, J.B. Pritzker put Governor Bruce Rauner on the spot.

"Today I want to call on this governor to get off the sidelines and finally, finally summon the courage to lead. This isn't hard, women are asking for some basic rights," Pritzker said.

It's an issue that has gained momentum in the past two years, with millions of supporters taking to the streets in marches across the country, as part of a broader movement to empower women.

In Springfield, lawmakers are poised to put a constitutional amendment to a vote. If it were to pass, Illinois would become the 37th state to ratify the ERA. Constitutional amendments require the support of 38 states.

"A vote against this measure is a vote against women, make no mistake about it," said Lou Lang, D-Skokie.

Any such vote would be largely symbolic with the ERA ratification date having expired in 1982. But supporters say it's still important.

"The Me Too movement has brought to light the conditions under which many women have to work and the harassment they have to endure. To those who say the time has past for ERA, I say nonsense," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Opponents, including social conservatives, point to fact that Illinois already has its own Equal Right Amendment. And there are also concerns about abortion.

"We believe the ERA amendment is all about extending abortion right across the country where taxpayers have to fund it, at will, on demand," said State Representative Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton.

With concerns about taking any stand that might further anger his base this election year, Governor Rauner has refused to directly support the Amendment.

"I've made my position clear, I support equal rights for everyone," Rauner said.

Lang, the House sponsor of the ERA resolution, did not have enough supporters on hand to call it for a vote today with three democrats absent. He would not say when the vote might take place. The Senate already approved it last month. The resolution does not need the governor's signature.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsequal rightspolitics
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Show More
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
More News