POLITICS

Gov. Rauner will not send National Guard to Chicago to help end violence

EMBED </>More Videos

Gov. Bruce Rauner says he will not dispatch the Illinois National Guard to Chicago to stem gun violence.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Gov. Bruce Rauner says he will not dispatch the Illinois National Guard to Chicago to stem gun violence.

The Republican said Wednesday that "the National Guard is not for neighborhood policing."

He dismissed suggestions that he call up the Guard after more than 70 people were shot in the city last weekend. At least 11 were killed.

Chicago police have said 600 additional officers will be patrolling the affected neighborhoods.

Rauner told reporters in Peoria that "the violence in Chicago is heartbreaking, it's got to end."

But he says state troops would only be appropriate for "a riot or some issue like that."

Rauner says improving economic opportunities will help end the violence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsBruce Raunerchicago violencenational guardchicago crimechicago shootinggun violenceIllinoisSpringfieldChicago
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
'Facts don't line up well' for Chicago banker ensnared in Manafort mess
Lake County Ill. Board chairman not running for re-election amid investigation
Ivanka Trump tours Illinois college's welder training center
Resurrection Project hosts DACA renewal clinic
More Politics
Top Stories
Man fatally shot during Longwood Manor home invasion
Bicyclist hit by truck in West Loop
2 women attacked by pit bull, dog hit with shovel in Burnside
Willow Creek Community Church elder board steps down
'Superman' actress Margot Kidder's death ruled suicide
Man, 83, beaten to death in Texas; suspect allegedly kicked, stomped on victim
Body recovered from Lake Michigan in Kenwood
Tribune calls off $3.9B buyout by Sinclair
Show More
South Side residents outraged by 'bait truck' caught on video
23 rescued French bulldog puppies brought to Chicago for adoption
Joliet teacher charged in fatal beating of his wife
2 knocked down, robbed by armed suspects in Bucktown
More News