Coronavirus

REAL ID deadline will be pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced Monday that the federal government will push back the approaching deadline for REAL ID compliance due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In 2005, the federal Real ID Act mandated that all U.S. residents obtain an updated identification card in order to travel on commercial aircraft and access federal facilities. The rule, which is slated to go into full effect on Oct. 1, 2020, requires states to verify documentation that proves name, birth date and residence.

Trump did not say what the new deadline was but said it will be announced "very soon."

"At a time when we're asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do not want to require people to go to their local DMV," the president said.

VIDEO: Here's how you can tell whether or not your driver's license is a Real ID
EMBED More News Videos

Here's how you can tell whether or not your driver's license is a Real ID.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdmvcoronavirusreal idu.s. & worlddriving
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Cubs' Rizzo feeds coronavirus doctors, nurses
Executive order makes it crime to stockpile needed protective supplies
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker pushes for more PPE for first responders; on the mend with President Trump
Indiana governor issues stay-at-home order
Bolingbrook workers question 'essential' business during stay-at-home order
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Cubs' Rizzo feeds coronavirus doctors, nurses
What to know about Illinois' 1,285 COVID-19 cases
IL National Guard sets up coronavirus testing facility on NW Side for first responders
Show More
What is and isn't allowed during Illinois' stay-at-home order
Coronavirus in Indiana: 259 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths so far
How do you manage social distancing? Ask an astronaut
FEMA debunks myths about COVID-19 pandemic
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News