Politics

Rep. Elijah Cummings to lie in state at US Capitol ceremony

WASHINGTON -- The late Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings will be remembered by congressional leaders and colleagues as he lies in state at the Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other congressional leaders will speak at an arrival ceremony Thursday before Cummings lies in state at Statuary Hall. The public will be allowed to pay their respects to Cummings later Thursday.

Cummings was a Democrat and chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Cummings died Oct. 17 after complications from long-standing health problems.

A wake and funeral are planned Friday in Baltimore.

A sharecropper's son, Cummings rose to become a civil rights champion, committee chairman and a leader of an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

As a tribute to Cummings, no votes are scheduled Thursday in the House.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashingtonpoliticsu.s. & worldcongress
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teachers strike enters 8th day as CTU plans civil disobedience training
Intruder killed after being confronted by homeowner in Austin
Woman dies as she tries to rescue Astros fan in crash
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 10,000 acres, forces evacuations
Mayor Lightfoot details plan to tackle $838M budget deficit
Chicago AccuWeather: Cool start, mostly cloudy Thursday
FDA endorses tobacco pouches as less risky alternative to smoking
Show More
Prosecutors double-down on accused Woodfield Mall SUV attacker
Car runs red light, crashes, narrowly misses family crossing street
Strasburg stars as Nats rout Astros 12-3 for 2-0 Series lead
Man exposes himself to child walking home from school in Zion
1 shot by paintball on IIT campus, day after pellet gun shootings
More TOP STORIES News