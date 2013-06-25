POLITICS

Rep John Lewis, civil rights icon, hospitalized

June 25, 2013 file photo of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Civil rights icon and U.S. Rep. John Lewis remains hospitalized for undisclosed reasons.

Lewis' spokeswoman Brenda Jones told The Associated Press on Sunday that the 78-year-old Georgia congressman will stay in the hospital until doctor's observations are complete.

She says Lewis is "resting very comfortably" after he was admitted into the hospital Saturday night for a "routine observation."

Jones said she expects he will be released "very soon." She did not release Lewis' condition or elaborate on when exactly he might leave the hospital.

Lewis had been expected at an Atlanta event Saturday evening, but did not attend.

Lewis, a Democrat, played a key role in the civil rights movement and marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965 in Selma, Alabama. He was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, led by King Jr., who engineered one of the greatest moral protests in history.

Lewis was best known for leading some 600 protesters in the 1965 Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. At the head of the march, Lewis was knocked to the ground and beaten by Alabama state troopers. His skull was fractured. Televised images forced the country's attention on racial oppression in the South. A Democrat from Atlanta, he won his U.S. House seat in 1986.

Lewis has represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District, which includes much of the city of Atlanta, since first being elected in 1986.

In February 2011, President Barack Obama presented Lewis with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country's highest civilian honor.

CNN Wire contributed to this report
