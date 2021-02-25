Politics

IL Rep. Marie Newman plants transgender flag outside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's office

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WASHINGTON (WLS) -- Democratic Congresswoman Marie Newman of Illinois has gotten into a dispute with Republican colleague Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene ahead of a vote on the Equality Act.

Congresswoman Newman, whose daughter is transgender, spoke in favor of the bill banning discrimination against LGBTQ Americans.



Congresswoman Greene tried to block the bill, so Newman put a transgender flag outside Greene's office, "so that she can look at it every time she opens her door," she said on Twitter.

RELATED: Equality Act: House poised to vote on legal safeguards for LGBTQ people

Greene responded by putting a sign up outside Newman's office, which says "There are only two genders."



Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger asked his fellow Republican to stop her attacks. In a tweet he said "This garbage must end."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagowashington d.c.lgbtqtransgenderu.s. & worldcongress
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL expands 1B vaccine eligibility, but Chicago area not moving forward with expansion yet
Illinois unemployment scam reports top 1M, state says
Elgin man convicted in toddler's 1997 murder to be released from prison early
Parole bid for man convicted of killing CPD officer no longer opposed by Foxx
Britney Spears' father's attorney speaks exclusively to 'GMA'
Hot mic catches Lightfoot swearing during city council meeting
2 CPD officers hurt in River North crash
Show More
Girl, 16, dies after saving younger brother from frozen OH lake
House poised to vote on legal safeguards for LGBTQ people
1 injured after crash sends car into Englewood building
Researchers find worrying new coronavirus variant in NYC
Chicago Weather: Chilly start to Thursday
More TOP STORIES News