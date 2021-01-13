Chris Welch appears poised to replace Mike Madigan as Illinois House speaker with vote Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A full vote is expected Wednesday to determine the next speaker of the Illinois House after Mike Madigan's announcement this week that he suspended his bid to be re-elected.
If Representative Chris Welch is able to win over another ten Democrats, he would be the first African American to lead the chamber in Illinois history.
Democrats caucused throughout the night Tuesday and state Representative Chris Welch appears to hold the advantage.
Welch, who just entered the race on Monday afternoon Madigan's announcement has already earned 50 of the 60 votes needed to win the non-binding vote.
The full vote is scheduled to take place Wednesday.
This week, Mike Madigan announced he was suspending his bid to be re-elected speaker. Madigan, is also chair of the Illinois Democratic Party.
He has been at the center of an ongoing federal investigation of the ComEd influence-buying scandal in Springfield. Madigan has not been charged in the investigation.
