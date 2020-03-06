Representation in incarceration; Cook County detainees given the opportunity to cast a ballot in Ill. primary.

For the first time ever, ballots will be cast at the Cook County jail Saturday.Voting for pre-trial detainess was conducted through a mail-in ballot system.Starting Saturday, the jail will be its own polling precinct, allowing some detainees to vote in the Illinois March primary.Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton sponsored the legislation to allow this new program when she was a lawmaker.The program has also received the support of the Chicago Election Board and the Sheriff's Department, as well as groups including Chicago Votes, Operation PUSH, and the Chicago Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.