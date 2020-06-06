Politics

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. to host one-on-one with Senator Elizabeth Warren in virtual town hall meeting

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. is hosting a one-on-one virtual national elected/public official virtual town hall meeting with Massachusetts Democratic Senator and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren Saturday morning.

The town hall will focus on the 2020 presidential election and other current key issues including the fallout over the murder of George Floyd and the fight for reform and healing.

Rev. Jackson and Senator Warren are expected to discuss whether George Floyd's death can trigger national healing, especially the long awaited police reform, how to reduce COVID-19 in communities of color, the perils of reopening America, and Sen. Warren's views on the upcoming presidential election.

Part II of the Town Hall meeting will feature Rainbow PUSH Coalition host Cerelyn J. Davis, the first African American police chief in Durham, N.C., who is also president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE), who will give an analysis of the "State-of-Our-Country" in law enforcement.

Rep. Hank Johnson ( D-GA) is also expected to discuss his bill, H.R. 5717, the "Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act of 2020."

The town hall meeting will be moderated by Santita Jackson, the daughter of Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., who is also a talk show host on WCPT-AM in Chicago.

The Town Hall meeting can be viewed live on the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Facebook and Youtube from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. CST.
