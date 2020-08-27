RNC 2020

RNC 2020: President Trump accepts Republican nomination, Jacob Blake mentioned by name on closing night

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jacob Blake was mentioned by name at the final night of the Republican National Convention as President Donald Trump broke precedent by giving his acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House.

RELATED: President Trump accepts Republican nomination at 2020 RNC


EMBED More News Videos

Watch President Donald Trump's speech at the White House for the 2020 Republican National Convention.



It was perhaps the most important speech the President will make in his reelection campaign. He accepted his party's nomination in grand fashion, first acknowledging the victims of Hurricane Laura and promising support, then asking for support for another four years.

"In a new term as president, we will again build the greatest economy in history, quickly returning to full employment, soaring incomes and record prosperity," Trump said.

More than 1,000 people packed the White House lawn for the grand finale to the Republican National Convention. Supporters were seated right next to one another with no social distancing, and no mask requirement as the president touted progress against the virus, promising to crush it.

"We are delivering life-saving therapies and will produce a vaccine before the end of the year, or maybe even sooner," Trump said.

Law and order was once again a key topic. President Trump was portrayed as champion of police and Democrats a danger to public safety. Jacob Blake and the crisis in Kenosha were mentioned by name.

"Our hearts go out to the Blake family, and the other families who have been impacted by the tragic events in Kenosha," Housing Secretary Ben Carson said.

"It is clear that a vote for Biden and the Democrats creates the risk that you will bring this lawlessness to your city, to your town, to your suburb," former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani said.

President Trump touted his international successes, the building of the wall and claimed he has done more for Black Americans in three and a half years than Joe Biden did in 47 years. The president also promised to defend American's safety.

"If the Democrat Party wants to stand with anarchists, agitators, rioters, looters and flag-burners, that is up to them," Trump said. "But I, as your president, will not be a part of it. The Republican Party will remain the voice of the patriotic heroes who keep America safe and salute the American flag."

That drew a standing ovation. The President also singled out Chicago for what he called "left wing mayhem and anarchy" while saying bad police officers need to be held accountable.

With both conventions now over, there are just 66 days until the November election.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswisconsinkenosharepublicansdonald trumpjacob blakeelection2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trumprnc 2020
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RNC 2020
Trump accepts Republican nomination at the 2020 RNC
Trump's RNC speech: President lashes Biden
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
Ivanka Trump introduces dad at RNC as 'people's president' | WATCH
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Antioch teen charged with murder, attempted murder in Kenosha protest shooting
Kenosha protests remain peaceful as civil rights leaders call for justice
Trump accepts Republican nomination at the 2020 RNC
R. Kelly attacked by fellow Chicago prisoner, attorney says
This is how the new Abbott Labs COVID-19 rapid test works
Kingston Mines turns to crowdfunding to survive COVID-19
Remembering Stevie Ray Vaughan 30 years after death in helicopter crash
Show More
U of I reports COVID-19 positivity rate under 1%
This is Chicago's first Japanese heritage farm
Chicago public safety drill held in wake of looting incidents
Bronzeville voters receiving inaccurate robocalls discouraging vote by mail
Purple Heart replaced for Algonquin World War II vet, 95
More TOP STORIES News