Coronavirus

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel says she has COVID-19, hours after Trump announces he tested positive

WASHINGTON -- Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, said Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus, just hours after President Donald Trump announced his COVID-19 diagnosis.

McDaniel said she received confirmation on the positive test results Wednesday and has been at her Michigan home since last Saturday.

Trump announced his diagnosis shortly after senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus.

MORE: Pres. Trump tested positive for coronavirus. How serious is his health risk?
EMBED More News Videos

Health experts discuss President Donald Trump's health risks after he tested positive for COVID-19.



Hicks had been with Trump and other senior staff aboard Marine One and Air Force One en route to that rally and had accompanied the president to Tuesday's presidential debate in Cleveland, along with members of the Trump family.

Some of Trump's other close allies said they tested negative for the virus following the president's announcement, including daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Several members of Trump's Cabinet were undergoing testing for COVID-19 Friday.

MORE: Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to President Trump's COVID-19 infection
EMBED More News Videos

News of the infection of the most powerful man in the world with the most notorious disease in the world drew instant reactions.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.coronavirusmelania trumpu.s. & world2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumprnc 2020
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NJ company produces over 50,000 N95 masks a day
Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis may affect the upcoming election
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Timeline of Trump's activities leading up to COVID-19 diagnosis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has 'mild symptoms'
Trump wished 'speedy recovery' by local leaders after positive COVID-19 test
Woodridge fire ravages apartment complex
WI allowing outside healthcare workers in to help amid COVID-19 surge
The SCOTUS Nomination process explained
House Democrats pass $2.2 trillion COVID bill; relief talks drag
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Show More
Chicago shootings, murders up 50% from 2019
Family of man killed by CPD in Pilsen question police actions
Worst case scenario with Trump's COVID case: What happens
Biden to take COVID-19 test after sharing debate stage with Trump
Kim Foxx, Pat O'Brein trade barbs over ABC7 debate
More TOP STORIES News