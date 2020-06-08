protest

Former presidential candidate, Mitt Romney becomes first Republican senator to march in protest

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney marched in a protest against police mistreatment of minorities in the nation's capital, making him the first Republican senator to do so.

Romney, who represents Utah, posted a tweet showing him wearing a mask as he walked with Black Lives Matter protesters in Washington on Sunday. Above the photo he wrote: Black Lives Matter.



On Saturday, Romney tweeted a photo of his father, George, who was the governor of Michigan from 1963 to 1969, marching with civil rights protesters in the 1960s in a Detroit suburb.

Above the photo, Mitt Romney wrote: "This is my father, George Romney, participating in a Civil Rights march in the Detroit suburbs during the late 1960s - "Force alone will not eliminate riots," he said. "We must eliminate the problems from which they stem."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.republicansblack lives matterprotestgeorge floydmitt romney
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PROTEST
Hundreds protest against police brutality across Chicago
Minneapolis council majority backs disbanding police force
Young boy protests alone in South Shore
Ways to mitigate spread of COVID-19 while protesting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds protest against police brutality across Chicago
Chicago suburbs under curfews after looting, unrest
Minneapolis council majority backs disbanding police force
Two businesses from West side feed elderly neighbors
Experts warn you could be overpaying for streaming services or missing out on rewards
Girl, 5, shot in Gresham
Young boy protests alone in South Shore
Show More
City restores access to Loop area following peaceful protests; curfew lifted
What to know about Illinois' 127K COVID-19 cases
Multimillionaire's $1M treasure hidden in Rocky Mountains found
Chicago AccuWeather: Clear, mild overnight
Parts of Navy Pier to reopen Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News