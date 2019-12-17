u.s. & world

Russian spy ship spotted 'operating in an unsafe manner' off southeastern US: Coast Guard

Russian warship Viktor Leonov enters the bay in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, March 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Coast Guard issued a warning to mariners after receiving reports that a Russian ship had been operating unsafely off the Eastern Seaboard.

"This unsafe operation includes not energizing running lights while in reduced visibility conditions, not responding to hails by commercial vessels attempting to coordinate safe passage and other erratic movements," Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville said.

Other vessels in the area should "maintain a sharp lookout and use extreme caution when navigating in proximity to this vessel," the Coast Guard warned.

The Coast Guard did not say exactly where the ship, the RFN Viktor Leonov, was located, only that it had been reported within USCG Sector Jacksonville's Area of Responsibility. That area encompasses 40,000 square miles of water and 190 miles of coastline in Florida and Georgia.

A U.S. Navy destroyer is shadowing the Russian ship, a U.S. defense official told ABC News.

The Leonov carries electronic surveillance equipment and some weapons for self-defense, ABC News reported following a 2017 sighting. It "is not armed with any types of weapons that would present a threat to the US homeland or population," a Pentagon official said at the time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrussiau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Trump sends fiery letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
House passes $1.4 trillion federal spending bill
Woman lying in bed killed when pickup truck slams into NJ home
US permits sale of cigarettes with 95% less nicotine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 11, sexually assaulted in Chicago Public Library on South Side: CPD
Truck possibly involved shooting of girl, 16, in Little Village located
2 ComEd workers burned while working in Loop
Trump sends fiery letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
Judge rules petition by woman convicted of murdering former Bears player's girlfriend may move forward
Teen whose Bronx kidnapping sparked Amber Alert found safe
Show More
US permits sale of cigarettes with 95% less nicotine
Rhymes with Reason: Online tool bridges gap between music, literacy
Woman lying in bed killed when pickup truck slams into NJ home
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold, but sunny Tuesday
Man shot on Facebook Live confronts shooter at sentencing
More TOP STORIES News