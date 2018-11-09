POLITICS

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, SCOTUS justice, discharged from hospital after fall

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks after the screening of "RBG," the documentary about her, in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Caron Creighton)

WASHINGTON --
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital Friday after having been admitted for treatment and observation after fracturing three ribs in a fall.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said the 85-year-old justice is "doing well" and working from home.

Ginsburg, the Supreme Court's oldest justice, fell in her office at the court on Wednesday evening and went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early Thursday after experiencing discomfort overnight, the court said.

On Friday morning, before the Supreme Court announced her release from the hospital, President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that he had good wishes for the leader of the court's liberal wing, despite harsh words between them previously.

"I wish her well. She said something very inappropriate during the campaign but she apologized for it. I wouldn't say she's exactly on my side. But I wish her well. I hope she gets better and I hope she serves on the Supreme Court for many, many years," Trump said.

In the summer of 2016, as Trump was campaigning for president, Ginsburg told The Associated Press that she did not want to think about the prospect of the Republican winning the presidency over Democrat Hillary Clinton. She escalated her criticism in subsequent media interviews, including calling Trump a "faker."

In response, Trump tweeted that Ginsburg was an embarrassment for making "very dumb political statements about me. Her mind is shot - resign!"

She ultimately apologized, releasing a statement that read: "On reflection, my recent remarks in response to press inquiries were ill-advised and I regret making them."

Ginsburg broke two ribs in a fall in 2012. She also had two bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsruth bader ginsburgu.s. supreme courtjudgeelderly womanu.s. & worldhospitalWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Radogno to return to Springfield, serve on Pritzker's budget committee
Illinois marijuana legalization push gets huge boost with Pritzker win
3 days after Election Day, Porter County finally gets some results
Flossmoor officials to discuss revising parking rules for pickup trucks
More Politics
Top Stories
7-Eleven clerk charged with hate crimes after chasing customers with knife
Illinois marijuana legalization push gets huge boost with Pritzker win
Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Derrickson lose homes in SoCal wildfire
Northwestern on alert; attackers targeting women on Evanston campus, police say
'I thought I was going to die': Woman drives through flames to flee Malibu wildfire
2nd body recovered from Calumet River near where car plunged into water
Sandra Bland documentary 'Say Her Name' to preview at Music Box Theatre
9 dead in massive Butte County wildfire
Show More
Racist post costs firefighter his job
Female WWII pilot finally honored 75 years after service
Radogno to return to Springfield, serve on Pritzker's budget committee
It's back: Mandarin duck makes grand return to Central Park
More News