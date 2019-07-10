july 4th

Trump's Salute to America Fourth of July celebration cost nearly $3M

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- President Trump's Fourth of July festivities in the nation's capital reportedly cost nearly $3 million!

The "Salute to America" costed the Department of Defense $1.2 million, with the other $1.7 million coming from Washington D.C.

The event used the department's jets, helicopters and tanks.

Trump called on Americans to "stay true to our cause" in a "Salute to America" program that adhered to patriotic themes and hailed an eclectic mix of history's heroes, from the armed forces, space, civil rights and other endeavors of American life, reported the Associated Press.

The city's mayor said the celebration nearly depleted its emergency security fund and is asking the Trump Administration to reimburse them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.donald trump4th of julyparadejuly fourthmilitary4th of july eventu.s. & worldjuly 4thpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JULY 4TH
Cops asked to leave Starbucks for making patron 'uncomfortable'
Kids scream as earthquake rattles performance: Video
Trump asks Americans to 'stay true to our cause'
1 dead, as many as 12 injured in lightning strike in SC on July 4
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon continues
2019 Taste of Chicago Guide
$1.3B cocaine seized by US on cargo ship owned by JPMorgan Chase
Mercury Retrograde: What it is and how it affects you
Brendt Christenson's father speaks during sentencing phase, prosecutors ask for death penalty
Gary boy, 4, pulled from Hobart lake identified
Taste of Chicago kicks off Wednesday in Grant Park on hottest day of the year
Show More
Fake worker accused of raping 77-year-old Texas woman
Marines charged with smuggling immigrants into U.S.
Serial bank robber arrested after attempted repeat heist in Loop: feds
Felony misconduct charges dropped against Chicago officer
2019 ESPYS: When to watch, who's being honored and more
More TOP STORIES News