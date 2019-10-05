2020 presidential election

Sanders released from Nevada hospital after suffering heart attack

LAS VEGAS -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is out of the hospital after suffering what doctors now acknowledge was a heart attack.

His departure came not long after his wife Jane Sanders told reporters that the Senator was doing great and thanked everyone for their well-wishes. She didn't however, acknowledge the heart attack when asked by a reporter.

"I'm not a doctor. The campaign said it's very clear, that's what I heard, he had a blockage in one artery, and they had to put in two stents, it's very common."

Sanders had been in the hospital since Tuesday, after what his staffers reported to be "chest discomfort" at a campaign event.

The 78-year old is now heading back home to Vermont to rest. He's expected to be at the next debate a week from Tuesday in Ohio.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslas vegasbernie sandersheart attack2020 presidential electionelectionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News Fix: Thursday's Top Stories
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
What to know about Ukrainian Pres. Volodymyr Zelenskiy
CTU begins voting on strike; Bernie Sanders to appear at rally
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Waukegan man accused of plowing SUV into family, killing man
Boy shot while riding in car with relatives on South Side
Junkyard fire burns dozens of vehicles and house
1 killed, 1 hurt in West Rogers Park apartment shooting: police
Fire shuts down Gene & Georgetti's restaurant River North
ABC7's Saturday Digital Newscast
Local lanes on IB Dan Ryan reopen after crash, 1 dead
Show More
Police raid home, find pot growing in swimming pool
'Kickoff to Christmas' coming back to Freeform this November
Police release photos of suspect in CTA bus attack
Kansas apologizes for risque Snoop Dogg show at hoops event
Trump impeachment inquiry: What happened this week
More TOP STORIES News