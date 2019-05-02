Politics

Death of college student prompts SC lawmakers to consider new ride-share safety measure

South Carolina lawmakers are considering another proposal to improve ride-sharing safety.

A bill that would create a new misdemeanor crime of impersonating a ride-share driver was approved Tuesday by a House subcommittee.

Anyone convicted would face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

There probably isn't enough time for the measure to pass before the session ends May 9.

In a better position to make it is a bill passed last week requiring Uber and Lyft drivers to display a sign with their license tag number on the front of their vehicles.

The proposals were prompted by the death of 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson. Police say Josephson was killed in March after getting in the car of someone posing as an Uber driver.

