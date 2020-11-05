vote 2020

2020 Election: Sen. Kamala Harris' grandfather's village in India writes message of support

SAN FRANCISCO -- Residents of the Indian village where Sen. Kamala Harris' maternal grandfather was born have sent a message of support to the U.S. Democratic nominee for vice president.

RELATED: How to pronounce Kamala Harris' name and what it means

On Thursday, they wrote, "We wish Kamala Harris wins," in bright colors on the ground, along with a thumbs up sign.

Harris' grandfather migrated from Thulasendrapuram, India decades ago. Harris' mother was born in India before moving to the U.S. to study at UC Berkeley.

RELATED: Everything you don't know about Kamala Harris' San Francisco Bay Area roots

As of Thursday morning, the U.S. presidential race is still too close to call.

See All National Results
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsuc berkeleykamala harrisvote 20202020 presidential electionelectionindiau.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Pa. could have 'overwhelming majority' of votes counted today
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory
IL reports 9,935 new COVID-19 cases as death toll surpasses 10K
Missing woman's body found in Midlothian forest preserve
'Count Every Vote' protest in Chicago calls for Trump to concede
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana hosting hiring events for new location
Trump supporters swarm vote centers in Michigan, Arizona
Stickney junkyard fire brings multiple agencies as flames rage out of control
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice Thursday
IN reports 4,462 new COVID-19 cases
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome
2 Lincoln Park carjackings reported back-to-back: CPD
LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot to give COVID-19 update
More TOP STORIES News