Kim Foxx endorsed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In her race for re-election, ABC 7 caught up with Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx after an appearance at Life Covenant Church on the city's south side.She talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted her campaign.Foxx's opponents in the Democratic primary include Bill Conway, Bob Fioretti, and Donna More.Foxx received an endorsement from former presidential candidate and current Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar."I am excited to announce my endorsement today of State's Attorney Kim Foxx. The people of Cook County put the right woman in charge, and it is because of leaders like Kim that our country is rethinking our approach to criminal justice," Klobuchar said. "Kim's support for federal gun violence legislation such as an assault weapons ban, her continued priority on prosecuting violent offenders, and her work reforming our criminal justice system with bail reform and new approaches to non-violent offenders makes her more than worthy of support from Cook County residents.""I am honored to have Senator Amy Klobuchar's endorsement because as the first woman elected to represent the state of Minnesota in the United States Senate, she has worked across party lines to pass landmark pieces of legislation to end human trafficking and to combat the opioid epidemic," Foxx said. "She is the kind of fighter we need in Washington and I am proud to have her endorsement."This endorsement follows other major endorsement announcements this week which include the endorsement of eleven other women prosecutors of color elected across the country.