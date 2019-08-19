Senator condemns mock assassination of Trump at fundraiser

The incident occurred Friday night at Chicago Sen. Martin Sandoval's golf outing in the Chicago suburb of Winfield, reported WCIA-TV. A man carrying what looks like a fake assault-style rifle points it at someone wearing a Trump mask. A woman who attended posted the photos to social media.
A political fundraiser for @SenatorSandoval simulates an assassination attempt against a mock @realDonaldTrump decked out in Mexican garb. Looks like a man pointed a fake assault weapon at the fake President to pose for a picture. pic.twitter.com/MlT9zjB1mn— Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 17, 2019
Sandoval calls the incident "unacceptable." He said he doesn't "condone violence against the president or anyone else."
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said "purposely pointing a fake gun at anyone is insensitive and wrong," particularly after recent shootings in Texas and Ohio.
Tim Schneider is chairman of the Illinois Republican Party. He said Sandoval's apology is "too little, too late."