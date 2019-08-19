Politics

Senator condemns mock assassination of Trump at fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A Democratic state senator is apologizing for a mock assassination of Republican President Donald Trump staged at a weekend fundraiser.

The incident occurred Friday night at Chicago Sen. Martin Sandoval's golf outing in the Chicago suburb of Winfield, reported WCIA-TV. A man carrying what looks like a fake assault-style rifle points it at someone wearing a Trump mask. A woman who attended posted the photos to social media.



Sandoval calls the incident "unacceptable." He said he doesn't "condone violence against the president or anyone else."

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said "purposely pointing a fake gun at anyone is insensitive and wrong," particularly after recent shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Tim Schneider is chairman of the Illinois Republican Party. He said Sandoval's apology is "too little, too late."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldchicagowinfieldjb pritzkergolfassassinationfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Ind. girl back home after being found in Ark.; Suspect in custody
27 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
3 mass shootings averted in separate incidents around the country, authorities say
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
Off-duty Cook Co. officer killed in crash while assisting motorist in Morris
U of C student escapes attempted sexual assault on campus
Downers Grove boy, 3, to be featured in Times Square campaign
Show More
This app designs unbreakable 3D printed glasses for kids
Family hopes to stay in U.S. to save toddler son's life
Lawsuit filed against administrator who used marker on boy's head
Walmart not allowed to sell liquor in TX after court decision
Bears, Browns attracting most Super Bowl bets
More TOP STORIES News