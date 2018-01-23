POLITICS

Senator Tammy Duckworth pregnant with 2nd child

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced she is pregnant with her second child, and will make her the first sitting U.S. Senator to give birth.

Duckworth, who is 49, announced she will give birth to her second daughter in the spring.

She released a statement saying, in part, "Bryan and I are thrilled that our family is getting a little bit bigger, and Abigail is ecstatic to welcome her baby sister home this spring. We are all so grateful for the love and support of our friends and family, and I want to thank the wonderful staff at both Northwestern Medicine and GW for everything they've done to help us in our decades-long journey to complete our family."

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released a statement congratulating her, saying, "From the moment she came into my office 13 years ago, I knew that Tammy Duckworth was one of the most extraordinary people I would ever meet. Her determination as a veteran with disabilities to overcome grievous combat injuries and lead a full life demonstrated a level of courage which inspires us all. When she told me several weeks ago that she and Bryan were expecting a new baby to join their little Abigail, I was speechless. I have learned to never underestimate Tammy Duckworth. I am proud to have her as my Illinois colleague and prouder still that she will make history by being the first U.S. Senator to have a baby while in office. I couldn't be happier for her."

She is one of only 10 women who have given birth while serving in Congress.

CNN contributed to this report.
