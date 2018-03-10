POLITICS

Sessions defends decision to recuse himself from probe; Nunberg testifies before grand jury

Sam Nunberg testified before Robert Mueller's grand jury and Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended his decision to recuse himself from Mueller's probe. (WLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Attorney General Jeff Sessions went on the record at Georgetown University about his decision to recuse himself in the Russia probe.

Sessions maintained that he made the correct decision.

"There is a specific regulation that says if you participate in a campaign, it explicitly says that, then you cannot investigate that campaign of which you were a part," Sessions said.

Session's choice created tension between him and President Trump. Trump claimed he would not have chosen Sessions as Attorney General if he had known that Sessions would recuse himself.

Trump's former campaign aide Sam Nunberg also spoke out on Friday before Robert Mueller's grand jury. Nunberg had previously said he would refuse to testify in Mueller's probe.

"People say I had a meltdown on TV, I melted TV down that day," Nunberg said. "I wanted to show what this independent counsel, this independent investigation does to people like me."

"I was always going to comply with arriving today," Nunberg said. "This is my duty as an American, to testify, whether I like it or not."

Nunberg had a history with Trump going back to 2011. He was fired six weeks into the presidential campaign.

"I think Vladmir Putin, if you look at it objectively, is really taking advantage of the president," Nunberg said.

Nunberg added that he does not think the Mueller probe is a witch hunt and that it does not lead back to the president.
