GOP makes digital birthday card for President Trump's 73rd birthday

Happy Birthday, Mr. President!

President Donald Trump turns 73 on Friday.

To help him celebrate, the GOP has made him a digital birthday card.

Anyone is welcome to sign and leave a personal message; however, an email address is required to send a submission -- meaning senders should expect a slew of emails in their inbox.

Those who want to leave their well wishes can do so on the GOP's website.
