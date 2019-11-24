Rainbow PUSH Coalition honors Rep. Bobby Rush's years of public service on his birthday

Social change nonprofit Rainbow PUSH Coalition celebrated Illinois Congressman Bobby Rush's birthday on Saturday.
Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and The organization even proclaimed it "Bobby Rush Day."
Rush has represented the first district of Illinois since 1993.
Saturday served as an opportunity for many to celebrate not only Rush's birthday but also his accomplishments.
