State election IT chief responsible for cyber-security leaves post week before Illinois primary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 I-Team has learned that Matt Emmons, Illinois State Board of Elections IT director has departed for a job in private industry.
Director of Information Technology is the position in charge of overseeing cyber-security for the Election Board.
Emmons had been overseeing cyber-security for the Illinois state board of elections-building detection and defensive systems following a hack attack of voter registration records in 2016 traced back to Russia.
"All it's going to take is any type of cyber incident at any type of election authority anywhere in the United States for this to erupt into a national story," said election board spokesman Matt Dietrich last month.
Officials at the State Board of Elections were already on edge after that 2016 incident in which Russian hackers accessed Illinois voter registration records and stole the personal information of hundreds of thousands of voters.
Federal authorities charged a Russian military hacking group with penetrating the state's voter registration database in the summer before the presidential election. It's still unknown why the hackers targeted the area.
Against that backdrop, state election officials rebuilt the IT department's cyber-security unit with Matt Emmons at the helm as IT director.
Now, Emmons' 11th hour departure leaves the election bureaucracy without an IT director, although state board officials are downplaying his departure a week before the primary, and say the department is "robustly staffed," added that four cyber security experts have been hired in the past 18 months.
Emmon's resignation is not the only curve-ball state election officials are facing. An Illinois National Guard unit that is specially trained in cyber-security to help defend against Election Day intrusions is having to train replacements.
I-Team reported last month that standing National Guard cyber unit will be deployed near Washington D.C. in the fall-resulting in the need for new staff.
"We're very confident in the team that we have that we'll be able to support this going forward" said Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, Illinois National Guard. "What we're really trying to do is build the best defense we can."
"All we can do is hope we're staying one step ahead of hackers or others who would want to create any kind of mischief" said Dietrich.
Former IT director Emmons responded to an I-Team message late Monday only stating that he left state government "for a new job opportunity." State election officials said cyber security concerns them all the time, not just when they have lost their IT chief. Once the primary election has passed, they plan to begin a full-scale search for a new IT director.
State election IT chief responsible for cyber-security leaves post week before Illinois primary
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News