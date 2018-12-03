POLITICS

Illinois Senator Van Pelt calls attention to DNA processing backlog in Chicago murder cases

Illinois State Senator Patricia Van Pelt wants to draw attention to a backlog in Chicago murder investigations. (Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Illinois State Senator Patricia Van Pelt wants to draw attention to a backlog in solving murder cases, specifically when it comes to the state processing DNA evidence.

The Democrat, who represents Chicago, has called a hearing of the Illinois Senate Public Health Committee, which she chairs, on Monday at the Bilandic Building in the Loop.

A Freedom of Information Act request submitted by the ABC7 I-Team, acknowledged by Van Pelt, revealed that the Illinois Forensic Science Lab is still analyzing DNA from more than 750 Chicago murder cases from the last three years.

Families of murder victims impacted by the backlog and community activists spoke Monday.

Reginice McBride lost her son, 36-year-old Ronald James, last year. The father of five was shot in the head during a robbery near the United Center while he was in his car.

McBride said she's spent sleepless nights waiting for his case to be solved and has been told that police have DNA evidence on a shirt and a mask that two of the three assailants were possibly wearing.

"It's a feeling of distrust. I don't trust them. I feel like they can get it out and it depends on whose case it is. It's like my son's life or my son's case is not that important to them and a lot of other children. If we're not high-profile cases, then we're nobody," McBride said.

RELATED: Hundreds of Chicago murders may remain unsolved due to DNA processing delays

Illinois State Police testified Monday to explain what's causing the delays in DNA processing. They said their main issue is low staffing levels. Right now, they have close to 70 DNA scientists on staff, but they believe they would need 11 more to bring the backlog down to a manageable level.

Funding would be the next challenge. Van Pelt said she plans to be a fierce advocate for that in Springfield.
