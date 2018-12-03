POLITICS

State lawmaker holding hearing on DNA processing backlog in Chicago murder cases

Illinois State Senator Patricia Van Pelt wants to draw attention to a backlog in Chicago murder investigations. (Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Illinois State Senator Patricia Van Pelt wants to draw attention to a backlog in Chicago murder investigations.

The Democrat representing Chicago specifically mentions a report by the ABC 7 I-Team. That report found that the Illinois Forensic Science Lab is still analyzing DNA from more than 750 Chicago murder cases in the last three years.
RELATED: Hundreds of Chicago murders may remain unsolved due to DNA processing delays

Senator Van Pelt called a hearing at the Bilandic Building in downtown Chicago at 10 a.m. Monday. Representatives from the Illinois State Police are expected to testify at the hearing.
