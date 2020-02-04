Politics

State of Illinois mistakenly cancels ex-inmates' voter registrations, blames 'data-matching error'

By SOPHIA TAREEN
CHICAGO -- Illinois election officials say they may have mistakenly canceled the voter registrations of 774 former inmates.

The State Board of Elections on Monday blamed a "data-matching error" with the Department of Corrections.

In Illinois, the voting rights of inmates convicted of crimes are suspended during incarceration but restored upon release.

The error involves people who'd completed their sentences and been discharged.

Officials say the records were included in roughly 126,000 shared between 2014 and 2019.

Local election authorities have details so the registrations can be reviewed for reinstatement by Thursday, when early voting starts for Illinois' March 17 primary.
