State Rep. Luis Arroyo resigns after federal corruption charge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Representative Luis Arroyo, who is facing a federal bribery charge, resigned Friday.Prosecutors said the Democratic lawmaker paid a bribe to a state senator in exchange for support of a gambling bill which would have benefited one of Arroyo's clients.A House Committee was scheduled to hold a hearing Friday to consider kicking Arroyo out of the House. That hearing has now been canceled.In a letter, Arroyo thanked his colleagues and wrote, "My respect for you is such that I have decided that continuing my public service would cause a distraction to this august body. But more importantly, it was my sincere desire to spare the members of this body from having to take such a difficult vote at a time when you are all running for re-election considering how ell we have all worked together."Arroyo is from Chicago's West Side and has served in the Legislature since 2006, representing the 3rd District. He was chairman of a House appropriations committee and is on the public utilities committee and transportation committee.Arroyo has been re-elected to four terms as an Illinois state representative and was elected the general assembly's assistant majority leader in 2017.He has been a member of the special appropriations budget committee work group, an executive committee member and former chairman of appropriations for public safety, according to Arroyo's state House webpage.Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan released a statement saying,State Representative Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) released a statement saying,