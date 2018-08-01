POLITICS

Rep. Nick Sauer, R-Lake Barrington,resigns amid claims of posting ex's nude photos on Instagram

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
A GOP state lawmaker resigned Wednesday amid allegations that he posted nude photos of an ex-girlfriend on social media.

Rep. Nick Sauer resigned after a published report alleging he set up an Instagram account under the Chicago woman's name and posted explicit photos.

Politico reported that the woman filed complaints with Chicago police and the legislative inspector general against the first-term lawmaker from Lake Barrington.

The 35-year-old Sauer is a member of the House Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Task Force and is seeking re-election in November.

In his letter of resignation, Sauer said, "After speaking with my family, I feel it best to step away from my public responsibilities."

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said in a statement the allegations "troubling" and added, "We should allow the proper authorities to conduct their investigation."

WLS-TV contributed to this report
