Wisconsin 2020 primary: State Supreme Court rules that Gov. Evers cannot postpone Tuesday's primary

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's conservative Supreme Court has ruled that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers could not postpone the state's presidential primary, striking down his order to move the election to June over coronavirus outbreak fears.Monday morning, Evers issued an executive order in an attempt to delay the state's scheduled presidential primary election for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.The court ruled 4-2 that Evers lacked the authority to move the election on his own.The decision means the election will occur as originally scheduled on Tuesday.The Wisconsin election is being viewed as a national test case in a broader fight over voter access in the age of the coronavirus with major implications for the presidential primary contests ahead and, possibly, the November general election.The Democratic National Convention has also been postponed to the week of August 17 as the world grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, the Democratic National Convention Committee announced last week.The convention is still set to take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. It was originally scheduled for Monday, July 13, through Thursday, July 16.