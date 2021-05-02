iran

State TV says Iran reaches deal with US for prisoner swap, release of $7 billion

EMBED <>More Videos

US willing to sit down for talks with Iran on nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iranian state TV is reporting that deals have been reached to release prisoners with Western ties held in Iran.

The state TV report on Sunday quoted an anonymous official.

The official said a deal made between the U.S. and Tehran will see a prisoner swap in exchange for the release of $7 billion frozen Iranian funds. Washington did not immediately acknowledge any deal.

State TV also quoted the official as saying a deal had been reached for the United Kingdom to pay 400 million pounds to see the release of a British-Iranian woman. The U.K. did not immediately acknowledge any such deal.


The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsu.s. & worldiranprison
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
IRAN
'Suspicious' blackout strikes Iran's Natanz nuclear site
US: Russian hackers targeting state, local networks ahead of election
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle several building fires in Gary overnight
31 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
3 rescued, 1 missing after boat capsizes near East Chicago Marina
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain
EXPLAINER: Why India's COVID cases are vastly undercounted
Americans optimistic after Biden's 1st 100 days: POLL
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown
Show More
Valparaiso man killed amid standoff with police in Porter Co.
Navy Pier fireworks light up the lakefront again
IL reports 2,813 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths
Chicago Weather: Still, breezy Saturday
Joliet Catholic school teacher charged with grooming, hospitalized
More TOP STORIES News