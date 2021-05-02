State TV says Iran reaches deal with US for prisoner swap, release of $7 billion

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iranian state TV is reporting that deals have been reached to release prisoners with Western ties held in Iran.The state TV report on Sunday quoted an anonymous official.The official said a deal made between the U.S. and Tehran will see a prisoner swap in exchange for the release of $7 billion frozen Iranian funds. Washington did not immediately acknowledge any deal.State TV also quoted the official as saying a deal had been reached for the United Kingdom to pay 400 million pounds to see the release of a British-Iranian woman. The U.K. did not immediately acknowledge any such deal.