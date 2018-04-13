POLITICS

George Stephanopoulos on James Comey interview: 'I've never had an interview like this'

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News' chief anchor George Stephanopoulos reviews his interview with James Comey.

NEW YORK CITY --
ABC News' chief anchor George Stephanopoulos says at times he was "stunned" by what he was hearing during his exclusive interview with James Comey.

The interview airs Sunday night during a primetime "20/20" special on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. CT | 10 p.m. PT on ABC.

Stephanopoulos says he was taken aback by some of the fired FBI director's revelations, including about the "dossier," a 35-page document that contains unverified allegations that the then-reality television star Trump engaged in a sexual encounter with prostitutes during a 2013 trip to Moscow.

Comey is taking heat from both sides of the political aisle because of Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election.

"When was the last time you could think of one individual, who is not a candidate for president, who has this much influence over a presidential election and the course of a presidency?" Stephanopoulos asked during an interview with WABC-TV Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter in New York City on Friday.

Stephanopoulos says the interview is unlike any other that he has ever done.

"I've never had an interview like this. Never like this, that was this intense, potentially this consequential and where I was as surprised as I was by what I heard," he said.

Sunday's interview comes days ahead of the April 17 release of Comey book "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge stephanopoulosjames comeyFBIPresident Donald TrumpABC Newsrussiarobert mueller
POLITICS
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News