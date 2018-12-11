POLITICS

Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump $293K in legal fees, sanctions

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
A judge has ordered Stormy Daniels to pay $293,000 in legal fees and sanctions to President Donald Trump following the dismissal of a defamation case she had filed against him.

Daniels, the porn star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, had filed suit against Trump over a tweet that she claimed defamed her.

The suit was dismissed in November. Trump had asked the court to order Daniels to pay $389,000 in legal fees and the same amount in sanctions. Her legal team had sought fees around $25,000 and $1 in sanctions.

U.S. District Court S. James Otero of the Central District of California ordered Daniels to pay $292,000 in legal fees and $1,000 in sanctions.

"The court's order, along with the court's prior order dismissing Stormy Daniels' defamation case against the President, together constitute a total victory for the President, and a total defeat for Stormy Daniels in this case," Trump's Los Angeles-based attorney Charles J. Harder said in a statement.

Daniels and her attorney Michael Avenatti are appealing the dismissal of the defamation case.

Avenatti tweeted: "Trump and his attorney's attempt to fool the public about the importance of the attorneys' fees in the defamation case, which are a fraction of what they owe my client in the main NDA case, is an absolute joke. People are smarter than that."

Daniels is also continuing to fight a legal battle against Trump over a non-disclosure agreement she signed during the 2016 campaign to keep quiet about a sexual encounter between her and Trump years earlier.



DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsstormy danielsPresident Donald Trumplawsuitu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Mayor calls for gas tax increase to pay for transportation infrastructure
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
Challenger alleges fraud, dirty tricks by alderman connected to Speaker Madigan
Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for President Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
Pregnant woman shot in Round Lake, police say
Mayor calls for gas tax increase to pay for transportation infrastructure
Mom who died of brain aneurysm saves lives through organ donation
Evanston cop joined DEA to help Puerto Rican drug gang: feds
Chesterton middle school teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages to high school student
Annual Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe gets under way
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain, snow could snarl Wednesday morning commute
Chicago partied hard in 2018
Show More
Suspect takes his own life after officer-involved shooting in Texas
Lil' Wayne bringing free concert tour to Chicago
Autistic graduate defies odds with mom's unwavering support
Lyft driver accused of sexually harassing 17-year-old passenger on ride to Lyons
More News