Suburban Elections: Voters elect mayors, decide on school referendums

Voters in several Chicago suburbs elected new leaders and decided on school referendums Tuesday.In Naperville, incumbent mayor Steve Chirico won a close race against challenger Rocky Caylor, a first-time candidate who owns a logistics company in Joliet.Chirico, who owns a flooring company in Naperville, has been mayor of the fourth-largest city in Illinois since 2015. He said he looks forward to continuing the work he started."There's a lot of mayors that are out there competing with us, to bring in businesses, to bring in investment that I'm trying to get. So I look forward to getting back in there," Chirico said.Two men are vying to be the next mayor of Harvey, replacing term-limited Eric Kellogg who has been leading the financially strapped south suburban city since 2003.As of 10 p.m., with 94 percent of votes in, first-term Alderman Chris Clark was in the lead over Park District President Anthony McCaskill 61 percent to 39 percent.In northwest suburban Schaumburg, there will be a new Village President for the first time in 32 years. The overwhelming choice was longtime Village Trustee Tom Dailly, who beat the other two candidates by more than 4,000 votes. Dailly was endorsed by longtime Village President Al Larson, who did not seek re-election.In north suburban Zion, former Northwestern University basketball star and NBA player Billy McKinney will be new mayor with 63 percent of the vote, beating Ron Molinaro.Voters appear to have approved a $140 million dollar bond referendum for school repairs and new sports facilities in Hinsdale Township High School District 86. With 61 percent of the vote in as of 10 p.m., 71 percent of voters backed the measure.The funds would help pay for upgrades to the district's two high schools - Central and South. District officials have already cut sports teams at both schools, saying the programs and repairs were too expensive without extra funding.In Lisle District 202, voters appear to have rejected a proposed cut of nearly $2 million from the district's budget that would have dropped it from roughly $19 million to $17 million. That referendum was made possible by a new state law that lets voters weigh in on the percentage of a school's budget paid for with property taxes.