Suburban Elections: Voters to elect mayors, decide on school referendums

NAPERVILLE
Naperville voters will decide whether to replace Mayor Steve Chirico.
Chirico has been mayor of the fourth-largest city in Illinois since 2015. He faces Rocky Caylor, a first-time candidate who owns a logistics company in Joliet, said his experience in workplace development can help the city grow. Chirico owns a flooring company in Naperville.
City council seats are also on the ballot in Naperville.
HARVEY
Two men are vying to be the next mayor of Harvey, replacing term-limited Eric Kellogg who has been leading the financially strapped south suburban city since 2003.
Ald. Christopher Clark and Harvey Park District President Anthony McCaskill are vying for the job. The election is on Tuesday.
"We are going to keep working. We are going to keep moving forward," Clark said.
"I just want to see Harvey the way it was back when I was a child," McCaskill said.
The election coming just weeks after the feds raided the city's police department.
OTHER MAYOR'S RACES
In addition to Naperville and Harvey, voters in the following municipalities also will elect a new mayor - Schaumburg, Wheaton, Wood Dale, Downers Grove, Burr Ridge and Palos Park.
SCHOOL REFERENDUMS
HINSDALE DISTRICT 86
Voters in the Hinsdale Township High School District 86, which spans multiple west suburban municipalities, will decide on a nearly $140 million school referendum.
The funds would help pay for upgrades to the district's two high schools - Central and South.
District officials have already cut sports teams at both schools, saying the programs and repairs were too expensive without extra funding.
Opponents argue the district is asking for too much money.