Sunday last day for online voter registration in Illinois

Sunday is the last day in Illinois for online voter registration before the midterm elections.
To register online to vote visit the Illinois State Board of Elections Online Voter Application website here.
But if you miss that deadline, remember Illinois is one of several states that allows same day registration on Election Day. Just take two forms of identification to your voting precinct to register and cast your ballot.
